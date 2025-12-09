San Diego Zoo welcomes giraffe calf

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo announced the birth of a giraffe.

The zoo said Mawe, a Masai giraffe at the zoo, welcomed her first calf on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Visitors can now see mom and the calf bonding in the giraffe habitat's maternity area in the Urban Jungle. The calf is joining another little one, Lemayian, who was born in July.

The zoo added that these births help support the genetic diversity of Masai giraffes and ensure their global population remains strong and healthy, since they are classified as endangered.