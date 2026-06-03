San Diego voters cite cost of living, gas prices as top concerns on Election Day

SKYLINE (KGTV) — San Diego voters are heading to the polls with cost of living and rising gas prices on their minds.

At the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in the Skyline neighborhood, voters said casting a ballot is about more than choosing who will lead the state and local cities — it's about exercising their civic duty.

Joyce Johnson was among those who voted, proudly placing her "I Voted" sticker on her shirt after casting her ballot alongside her husband, David.

"We have to step forward and do our just duty," Joyce Johnson said.

David Johnson said the act of voting carries even deeper meaning for him.

"I feel like it's more than a civic duty, it's a personal responsibility," David Johnson said.

The San Diego residents said a key issue is the rising cost of gas. According to AAA, the average price in San Diego is $6.04.

"About a couple of weeks ago, it took like $50 to fill my car. And not recently, as recently as last week, it was almost $80 to fill my car, so gas is one among the many issues that I would like to see changed," Joyce Johnson said.

Many voters said their biggest concern is the overall cost of living.

"People who are from San Diego work in San Diego, spend money in San Diego, should be able to afford the places that they want to live in," Starlette Harrison said.

For Harrison, voting is personal — and something she said she feels compelled to model for the next generation.

"Not only did my ancestors fight for my right to vote, but my voice, my voice won't be heard if I don't vote," Harrison said.

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