San Diego Pride parade route unchanged despite ongoing Hillcrest construction work

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Pride is days away, but construction work in the Hillcrest neighborhood is nowhere near completion.

Pride flags are everywhere in Hillcrest, but this weekend they will share the streetscape with orange construction signs as SANDAG and the city's ongoing construction project continues.

Pride organizers say the route is not changing. Like last year, the parade will take place on the south side of the street.

"Really the big impact for attendees coming to watch and spectators is just to get there early to get set up and get a good spot," Joslyn Hatfield of San Diego Pride said.

The Pride Promenade Project started in February 2025. The ongoing project also includes work for a bikeway on University Avenue, and that is creating a headache for businesses along the parade route.

At Gossip Grill, the construction is visible from the patio. Owner Moe Girton said the work has made parking a nightmare, and on Saturday, guests will have to look across the street, through the construction, to see the parade.

"It needs to happen because we're excited to have the promenade, but it's just the timing seemed really off; it's really affecting our business," Girton said.

Girton said she knows the work needs to get done but wishes there had been more communication from the city.

"It's just been frustrating. I can't wait for the promenade to get open, and this better be worth it," Girton said.

SANDAG sent ABC 10News the following statement about the project:

The Eastern Hillcrest Bikeway and Pride Promenade project is being developed jointly with the City of San Diego under one construction contract. The Pride Promenade will install a new pedestrian promenade and community park along Normal Street. The Eastern Hillcrest Bikeway project will install separated and buffered bikeways, add traffic calming features, and make intersection improvements.



The project has made significant progress since construction began in 2025. In addition to the above-ground features, crews have installed around 1,500 feet of storm drain on Normal Street to improve drainage and mitigate the flooding that often occurs in the area. Crews have demolished and removed old asphalt, installed new electrical connections, and begun placing base pavement.



Part of Normal Street and University Avenue remains under construction. As a result, there will continue to be some construction-related impacts for this year’s Pride Parade. Attendees should plan accordingly and, just like last year, the parade will be routed on the eastbound lanes of University Avenue (south side of the median). The City, SANDAG, SDPD and special event organizers have held regular coordination meetings on the parade route and construction impacts to ensure the event runs smoothly. The Pride Promenade is expected to be completed in late 2026 and the Eastern Hillcrest Bikeway project is expected to conclude in 2027.



We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to replace aging infrastructure, fix storm drains and invest in new public spaces in Hillcrest. SANDAG

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