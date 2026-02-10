San Diego expands free Balboa Park parking for city residents amid ongoing criticism

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced he is expanding the number of free parking zones at Balboa Park for city residents, a major adjustment to the paid parking program the city launched last month.

The changes were made due to feedback from residents and city councilmembers about how the program affects San Diegans who visit the park, Gloria said.

Under the changes, verified city residents will be able to park for free in the Pepper Grove, Federal, Upper Inspiration Point, Lower Inspiration Point, Marston Point, Palisades and Bea Evenson lots.

However, the free spots are not exactly close to popular destinations. A walk from the Upper Inspiration Point lot to the Pavilion takes about nine minutes.

The journey from the remote free parking areas to central park attractions is slightly hilly and requires a significant walk for visitors.

After searching for an hour at the park, most visitors encountered were tourists rather than San Diego residents, highlighting how the parking fees may be affecting local attendance.

Two San Diego residents found at the park expressed mixed feelings about the changes.

"I come here a lot with my dog," said Dara Vega, who lives in the city.

"I've grown up coming to this park since I was a little girl," said Vanessa Ordonez.

Neither are fans of the new parking fees.

"Honestly, I was very against the fees," Ordonez said.

While both women feel the free parking expansion is a step in the right direction, they believe it's not a perfect solution.

"I think we should make it accessible for people of all ages to be able to take advantage of this attraction," Ordonez said.

Both believe parking should be free for everyone, not just residents.

"I mean, like if I'm a resident, that's fine, whatever, but people that aren't, there still needs to be that sense of accessibility towards them if they want to be close to the park," Vega said.

Verified city residents will still have to pay to park in premium lots such as the Space Theater, Casa de Balboa, Alcazar, Organ Pavilion and South Carousel lots. The cost is $5 for up to four hours or $8 for a full day.

Gloria has also directed limiting parking enforcement to end at 6 p.m. rather than 8 p.m.

The mayor's changes are set to take effect on March 2, with additional information on the residency verification process and enforcement expected in the coming weeks.

Parking rates for non-City of San Diego residents are unchanged and are listed on the city's website at sandiego.gov/parking.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

