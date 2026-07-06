San Diego County Fair wraps up, teases chocolate theme for 2027

The San Diego County Fair has wrapped up its 3-week run, with fairgoers squeezing in one last ride, one last snack, and one last summer memory on the final day.

"I love it because it's for the family. We get to do something for everybody,” said one attendee.

From fast-moving rides to live performances- the food was the standout attraction.

"I had the Greek fries and it was incredible,” said one attendee.

Fair organizers told ABC 10 News attendance was behind pace early on, but a strong final week brought enough crowds to close the gap.

Fans of the fair won't have to wait long for something new. Organizers have already approved a theme for 2027, and it's all about chocolate.

"Well, we do have a theme, that we approved. Our theme is going to be ... we don't have a tagline but it's gonna be about chocolate,” said Katie Mueller, the Chief Operating Officer.

The rides, the food, and the fun will be back in 2027, and last through July 5th again.

