San Diego-area bike shop hit hard with steel and aluminum tariffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If it’s shiny or metallic, chances are, it’s been getting more expensive.

That is the situation the Pedal Pushing Bicycle Shop on 6969 El Cajon Blvd. has been dealing with.

The tariffs on steel and aluminum have already caused the business to take a hit, and now it's getting closer to decision time when buying new stock.

ABC 10News spoke to Pedal Pushing Bicycle Shop when the steel and aluminum tariffs were first announced. Back then, there was a lot of unknown, since most of their products came from overseas.

The owner, David Mull, said that some bike lines were even canceled at the time the tariffs were declared.

“I would say 90% imported. Our industry heavily depends on imports,” said Mull. “It's gotta be scary for all businesses, but, but especially small businesses like ourselves.”

Fast forward to now, Mull said one of his suppliers went out of business, while others are putting on the pressure to buy up more products.

Right now, he said prices on smaller items are going up.

Mull used to sell small parts for repairs for two or three times what he bought them for, but now he makes almost no money because of price increases.

And as the new year approaches, he has to choose whether or not to sell what he has and potentially lose profit, or stock up on new products from distributors that could get more expensive in the future.

“The wholesale price has gone up in some cases, not everything, but in some cases, it has gone up to the retail price. So you know, of course, we have to transfer that and and we try our best not to transfer most of that to our customers. We absorb some of it, but our so our profit margin has come down quite a bit,” said Mull.

Mull said that looking forward, he wants to try and keep prices low to save loyal customers from sticker shock.

They're headed into a slower season, but he hopes the holidays could bring a boost in sales.