End of pandemic restrictions brings boom in weddings

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — California is back open for business, and that means weddings can resume at total capacity.

Heather Lamb and Justin Reckers had one of their first dates at L' Auberge Del Mar. The couple is getting married at the seaside resort Saturday, June 26.

"Good, excited, ready for all of the details to be wrapped up and have a party," said Lamb.

Planning a wedding is often hectic, much more so during a pandemic.

"It's been difficult all the way up until the 11th hour," said Justin Reckers.

The couple got engaged before anyone had heard of COVID-19, but California just lifted capacity restrictions on large gatherings on June 15th.

Prior to the lifting of the guidelines, the couple had a lot of questions.

"In terms of what people are going to be able to come, what are we going to have available to us, how many people are going to be allowed into the establishment, will they have to wear masks?" said Reckers.

Even though there's a vaccine, the headcount is still changing.

"We've had plenty of people say they aren't going to be able to make it to the wedding, unfortunately at this late stage when we are kind of through it," said Reckers.

California's pandemic restrictions hit the private events industry especially hard.

Kayla Teague owns Simply Gorgeous Events. She helped the couple plan their wedding.

She had to have many difficult conversations over the last year.

"To have a conversation with them, hey, we need to postpone your wedding, or hey, you're not going to be able to have your wedding, having that same conversation, having my clients cry on the phone over and over, or over a zoom call took its toll," said Teague.

Now, the industry is getting swamped with couples eager to tie the knot.

"A lot of people's schedules are kind of overwhelmed right now, so that's a side effect I wasn't expecting," said Teague.

According to Teague, vendors are having supply issues.

"A lot of florists are facing issues just getting flowers from different farms, and with venues, there is a staffing shortage of people not wanting to go back to work at quite the same rate," said Teague.

The couple is looking ahead to their big day, but they haven't forgotten the impact COVID-19 has had on so many people.

They've dedicated their wedding registry to their favorite non-profits: The American Cancer Society, The National MS Society, and the Greendog Rescue Foundation. Their registry can be found on thegoodbeginning.com website.