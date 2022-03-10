Youth of the Year: City of El Cajon Teen Coalition now accepting nominations for 2021

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of El Cajon Teen Coalition says it is accepting nominations for the 2021 “Youth of the Year” award.

According to the coalition, the award recognizes outstanding students who go above and beyond to serve the El Cajon community.

Two awards will be presented by the city council to a middle school student and a high school student. The coalition says the award criteria include leadership, community service, commitment, and the value and impact of the community service completed during the 2021 calendar year.

To be eligible, nominees must live in El Cajon and/or attend an El Cajon school. Applications are available on the City’s website or at recreation centers.

Applications must be submitted by April 1, 2022. For more information, please call Fa’amalo “Malo” Lutu at (619) 441-1555 or email flutu@cityofelcajon.us.