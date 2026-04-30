Viral videos of witty El Cajon senior spark campaign for stolen e-bike

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A chance encounter between a mobile car detailer and a quick-witted 81-year-old at an El Cajon RV park has gone viral — and sparked a campaign to help the senior replace his stolen e-bike.

Lavalle Walker was finishing a day of detailing jobs at the Vacationer RV Resort two Sundays ago when he crossed paths with Tim, who had just celebrated his birthday the day before.

"I turned 81 years old," Tim said.

"Happy birthday," Walker said, shaking Tim’s hand.

Tim wasted no time showing off his sense of humor.

"I joined a senior center dating service," Tim said.

"Any hot ladies?" Walker said.

"It's called carbon dating," Tim said.

Tim kept the jokes coming.

"We see you found a lady. We can't give you her number, but you can ask her, so I asked her. She said, '180 over 70,’" Tim said.

Walker returned a few days later and detailed Tim's RV for free. The gesture moved Tim to tears.

"He was getting emotional. He was like, 'Thank you very much.' He was starting to tear up," Walker said.

Walker said helping Tim was a simple decision.

"He needed help and I can do it. If I can help, might as well do it," Walker said.

Walker posted several videos about his encounters with Tim, which quickly went viral, racking up some 8 million views across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

"He's always had a smile on his face. I feel like light should be drawn to him," Walker said.

On Walker's most recent visit, Tim shared some difficult news. His e-bike — his only way to get around — had been stolen, along with his helmet.

"I'm 81 years old. Now I can't get around," Tim said.

Walker has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to replace the e-bike, hoping to surprise Tim one more time — and maybe get one more laugh out of him.

“(At the senior dating service) they said, if you met a lady, you wouldn't have to worry about meet parents," Tim said, as Walker laughed.

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