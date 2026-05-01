Southwest High School's new community closet helping families with essential needs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Students at Southwest High School have built something their community can count on — a free community closet stocked with clothes, shoes, food and hygiene products, open to the public.

Senior Eva Borquez is among those who have already taken advantage of the new resource.

"I found shoes. I found different brand clothing. I found like a bunch of different jeans, sweatpants, PJs," Borquez said.

Her family has been able to shop the closet, too, including her two younger sisters.

"They found things that they didn't expect they'd like, so they're able to just grab what they needed, and they're able to go home with it," Borquez said.

The new closet opened in January. Already, more than 600 people have visited the closet.

It is stocked with men's, women's, and children's clothing and shoes, with looks for every occasion — including prom. According to staff, five kids were reportedly able to find their prom dresses there this year.

"It was really exciting to see that people coming to get their prom dresses and choosing what they wanted to wear for prom," Jorge said.

Beyond clothing, the closet also features a small food pantry and hygiene products. It is a one-stop shop created by students, designed to meet the full range of needs families may have.

"Throughout the community schools, we have been able to help the community, and that makes me really happy," Sophomore Jorge Morales said.

People can sign up anonymously to visit the closet — something Morales said creates a sense of safety for those who come.

"It's only them and their staff, and then they can let them choose whatever clothes they want. There's nobody else in here, so they can feel safe," Morales said.

The closet is open on Monday and Wednesday from 7:45 a.m.-8:20 a.m. and during the school's lunch hours. You can also sign up here for a private visit that offers after school availability.

The closet is fully stocked through donations. The biggest need right now is hygiene products. If you'd like to donate, you can drop off any items at the front office of Southwest High.

"Just come and support our closets. Something that you guys shouldn't be embarrassed of coming for. It's very nice," Borquez said.

Next year, the school plans to add a free laundry room, an expanded food pantry, and more space for clothing to serve families in need of a little help.

Adam Campos covers the South Bay and Education for ABC 10News. If you have a story idea, email him at adam.campos@10news.com

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