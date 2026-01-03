San Diego High School sophomore leads her peers to help the homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 16-year-old San Diego High School student is making a significant impact in her community by leading efforts to support people experiencing homelessness.

Only a sophomore, Minori Groene is the CEO of the PATH Interscholastic Leadership Team (PILT), a local K-12 student-run nonprofit that helps homeless individuals and families.

"In homelessness, the issue isn't just not having a home, it's not having the support that you need, and that's normally how homelessness starts," Groene said.

During the recent holiday season, Groene organized a donation drop-off at the McGill School of Success in South Park, providing gifts for families in low-income situations.

ABC 10News

"We just want to provide a little bit of happiness," Groene said. This drop-off was done through a PILT partner organization called the Community Outreach Club, which Groene also founded.

Delia Terry, interim CEO and principal of McGill School of Success, said the donations made a real difference for families facing difficult choices.

"It's either put food on the table or get a gift, and so this definitely is a blessing in disguise so we really appreciate her contribution," Terry said.

PILT provides support through various initiatives including food drives, care kits, gift giving, and three times a year, a dinner service for about 80 people.

PILT

"As we hand out like food you'll just see the appreciation in their eyes, especially that the students are very young and it's exciting to see like the next generation wanting to help out," Groene said.

Dr. Kerry Allison, pastor at McGill School of Success, praised Groene's leadership at such a young age.

"I think of myself when I was a sophomore I wasn't doing this, but thank God she is," Allison said.

ABC 10News and Lead San Diego selected Groene as the Leadership Award winner for January, recognizing her work with other students and organizations to help the homeless community.

To nominate someone for our 10News Leadership Award, click here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.