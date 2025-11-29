MORE THAN A GAME: The power of football for Native Americans in Valley Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There's something special happening in Valley Center. Football has become a source of strength for the Native American community, with one athlete setting an example for the next generation.

Valley Center is located toward the tip of San Diego County, 45 miles north of downtown San Diego.

"We’re a small town, surrounded by small reservations," said Jesse Morales, who grew up in the area.

The population is around 10,000, with five Native American tribes.

Oh, and one loud high school football team making noise in CIF San Diego Section Division IV, led on the outside by Morales.

He wears No. 6, and scores that number in bunches for the Valley Center Jaguars with 13 touchdowns on the season.

Morales, a senior at the school, is also from the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians.

This might be your first time being introduced to him, but in Valley Center, Morales is somewhat of a household name.

“We knew by 10, 11, Jesse was going to be something — what he is today," said Keith Vasquez.

Vasquez founded California Indigenous Athletes to introduce kids — like Morales — to the sports of football.

“Taking these kids off the reservation really got to show them to a high exposure of a high level of football, and especially flag football, to show the growth," Vasquez said.

In their world, football is more than a game.

“It’s not easy, growing up, life on the reservation. There’s a lot of different obstacles we have to (overcome)," Vasquez said. "Football kind of steered me, always, in the right direction. So, when I decided to get back and get my life together, I knew football would always be something to help the youth.”

For Morales, it's done more than he could've ever imagined.

In addition to his 13 TDs, Morales has racked up 1,105 receiving yards this season, good enough for third in all of San Diego County and has the Jaguars playing in the CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship game.

That kind of resume has gained national attention, with Morales earning an invite to the 2025 Native All-American Game to play in U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Minnesota Vikings play on Sundays.

Only 70 players across the country received that recognition.

“I was just stoked," Morales said. "I was just blessed because I’m honored to play with my brothers across the country, and be able to meet new people and make lifelong memories.”

Vasquez added, “When he makes it, he knows it, we all make it. That’s the beautiful thing about being Native American. We’re one for all and all for one.”

Now Morales is looking out for the next ones.

“The younger Native kids, definitely, it’s just important for me to inspire them and that they can do it," he said. "There’s always better ways of continuing their life and their growth.”

Before the All-American game on December 14, Morales has more high school football to take care of. The Jaguars take on the Eastlake Titans in the Division IV title game this Friday, November 28.

