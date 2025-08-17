Military Heroes Festival brings joy and support to service members and families

POINT LOMA, Calif. (KGTV) — Active duty military, veterans, Gold Star members and reservists gathered at Liberty Station for a special event designed to show appreciation for their service.

The 7th annual Military Heroes Festival offered a day of fun activities and support services for military families.

Joshua Estrada, who has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years, attended the festival with his son Liam after returning home last December.

"I love the military community here because, anywhere you go you can feel like a military presence, you feel welcomed and there's not a single moment where you feel isolated," Estrada said.

For Estrada, being away from his family was challenging, but events like the festival help create special memories.

"Being away was pretty rough... I'm just glad I can come out here and then there's events like this to attend to really just make those core memories with him," Estrada said.

The festival featured obstacle courses, bounce houses, face painting and practical support services, including free haircuts and diapers.

Laurie Albreicht, director for Liberty Station, explained the significance of hosting the event at a location that served as the Naval Training Center from 1923 to 1997.

"We just want them to feel the community. We want them to know that they're appreciated, that their service to Americans as a whole is not forgotten, is not put on the back burner," Albreicht said.

For Albreicht, welcoming military members to Liberty Station feels like a homecoming.

"We had 3 million individuals, men and women who were trained here either as recruits or command services. So how wonderful for us to be able to give back to our active military and to be able to celebrate them," Albreicht said.

The festival ultimately served as more than just entertainment—it was an opportunity for the community to express gratitude to those who serve our country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

