Lakeside fire crew saves little league playoff game after power outage

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A power outage almost ended a Little League playoff game in Blossom Valley — until firefighters came to the rescue.

A power line began arcing just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near the Rios Canyon Little League field in Blossom Valley, threatening to cancel a District 41 Tournament of Champions playoff game between two teams of kids ages 10 to 12.

The outage struck in the third inning, knocking out the field lights and putting the rest of the game in doubt.

"Our electrical lights started to flicker, and a few seconds later, we lost all power," parent and league board member Ryan Bell said.

Bell said the stakes were high. Pitcher pitch count rules could have helped force playoff games to be rescheduled if the game couldn't be completed.

"We thought we were going to have to cancel the game, potentially the whole week of play," Bell said.

Lakeside Fire responded to the scene. After securing the area ahead of SDG&E repairs, a fire captain learned the game was in jeopardy.

“Maybe a little heartfelt. He didn’t want the kids to go home and be sad," said Fire Marshal Jeremy Davis. "Let's let them play baseball."

The captain got approval to bring in a rescue unit equipped with a 15-foot-tall LED light tower sporting six powerful lights. The unit was set up right next to the left field line, while remaining available for emergency calls.

When I asked Bell about his reaction when the light tower went up, he said, “The game was saved.”

"It lit up the entire outfield, a good majority of the infield, and allowed us to finish the game," Bell said.

After the game, the kids got a tour of the fire rig.

"Big smiles on their faces, parents too," Bell said.

Bell said the moment left a lasting impression on everyone there.

"You're feeling these guys are true heroes, willing to rally around the community. They saw that these boys and their families mattered. Incredibly grateful for their service, above and beyond," Bell said. "This is going to be a memory we will never forget.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

