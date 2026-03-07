'Joy Through Music': San Diego teen uses guitar to connect with seniors in assisted living facilities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego teenager is using her passion for guitar to bring joy to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia through her "Joy Through Music" Initiative.

Adhya Karthik started playing guitar in second grade and never imagined how much she would grow to love the instrument.

"I just feel, like, peaceful, and I just feel happy whenever I play the guitar. I've always loved music like my entire life," Karthik said.

Her love of music led her to research how music therapy can benefit older adults.

"I started researching about how music therapy can help, like, people with Alzheimer's and dementia, with stress and anxiety, and just in general it's really helpful to a lot of seniors," she said.

For the past three years, Karthik has performed at assisted living facilities around San Diego. She performs solo for seniors who might not remember much about their lives, but once she starts playing carefully selected songs, residents follow along by clapping and tapping their feet to the rhythm.

"I genuinely choose songs from like the seventies and eighties like ABBA, The Shadows, and things like that to like spark memories for the seniors," Karthik said.

Since starting her passion project, Karthik has performed more than 15 times at assisted living facilities throughout the city, reaching approximately 400 seniors. She hopes to expand her outreach and is on track to impact over 300 seniors annually.

"When I see so many seniors like getting up and dancing, talking, and laughing, when I see just like everyone having a good time it kind of like completes me, and it motivates me to, like, keep performing," she said.

"It's just such a great way to use my hobby as a way to be able to like connect back with the community," Karthik said.

ABC 10News and Lead San Diego congratulate Karthik as the 10News Leadership Award winner for the month of March.

