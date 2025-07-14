Jamul families raise $1,400 for firefighters with lemonade stand after wildfires force evacuations

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) - Two East County families showed their appreciation for firefighters by setting up a lemonade and cookie stand that raised more than $1,400 to provide meals for local fire stations.

Kelly Elmore and her family were forced to evacuate their home when the Springs Fire ignited just a quarter mile away last Thursday. They found shelter at the Jamul home of her friend Lindsay Young, where the two families came up with a plan to thank the firefighters.

"It really hit home how important the work is that they do. Ultimately, we knew we had to do something to show that we support them," Elmore said.

Elmore and her 5-year-old son Gavin made 5 gallons of lemonade for the stand.

When asked why he wanted to make lemonade, Gavin had a simple answer: "They protected our house."

Meanwhile, Young and her daughters, ages 7 and 5, baked cookies to thank their heroes.

"They worked very hard," said Lynden Young, 7.

"They kept our house protected and our family protected," added Lexi Young, 7.

The families set up their stands on Sunday for several hours. The kids waved signs, and the community's response left everyone stunned.

"I couldn't believe it. It was so fun!" Lexi said.

More than 100 people turned out, donating more than $1,400.

"Jamul is so close, and when things come up, we all come together, but I definitely didn't anticipate the outpouring, which was really heartwarming," Young said.

A Cal Fire truck also stopped by to visit, giving the firefighters an up-close look at a grateful community.

"So much love in the community for our fighters. I wanted the firefighters to see and feel that appreciation," Lindsay said.

Castle Peak Farm has donated its services to prepare the meals. Contributions for the meal campaign are still being accepted.

