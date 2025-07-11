Firefighters battle three brush fires in East County; Evacuations ordered

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three brush fires, dubbed the Springs fire, prompted evacuations east of Jamul Thursday evening .

Cal Fire crews responded to the initial incident at 6:22 p.m. after large plumes of dark smoke were seen rising into the air along Lyons Valley Road and Honey Springs Road.

As of 9:44 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire is 10% contained at 50 acres. Firefighters have since stopped the forward rate of spread on one fire while the other two have merged together.

Authorities issued evacuation orders and warnings that remain in effect. Check Protect Gensays for the latest updates on affected zones.

California Highway Patrol issued the following road closures:



Lyons Valley Road and Honey Springs Road

Lyons Valley Road and Japatul Valley Road

Wisecarver Truck Trail and Skyline Truck Trail

Lyons Valley Road and Lyons Creek Road

An evacuation point is set up at Edwards Cinema at 2951 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.