Here's how you can give back this holiday season in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The holiday season is here once again, and along with the seasonal cheer, many people are searching for ways to give back to the community.

This year there are many ways to give back. From donating to local food banks to ensuring local families have presents under the tree.

Check out the ways you can give back below:

Feeding San Diego

Not only can you donate to help feed families, students, and seniors in need through Feeding San Diego, but your help also keeps the group's food distributions running and supports mobile pantries. Click here for more information.

San Diego Food Bank

The San Diego Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County, distributing 63 million pounds of food last year. On average, the food bank serves 550,000 people per month throughout the county. To help out, you can sign up to volunteer or give a donation. Click here for more information.

Father Joe's Villages

Help support Father Joe's Villages and provide aid to individuals battling homelessness in San Diego. Donations can help provide housing, meals, health care, and education to those in need locally.

Anyone interested can donate money, goods, a vehicle, or their time to help. Learn more about how to help.

The Salvation Army

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the famous Red Kettles. This year, the Salvation Army is asking for help collecting food and toys for families served by the organization. The Salvation Army’s goal is to collect 10,000 toys, 6,000 cans and boxes of food, and 650 $20 gift cards by December 14. Click here for more information on the program or find out how else you can donate to the organization.

San Diego Humane Society

This year, the San Diego Humane Society has received a $500,000 match from the Resource Partners Foundation, meaning donations to the organization will be doubled through December 31. Click here to learn more about the program, or to donate.

San Diego Blood Bank

The San Diego Blood Bank is in need of volunteers to donate blood, especially during the holiday season. One pint of blood can save up to three lives. You can sign up for an appointment here.

