As 13th vote to reopen government fails, Congress appears no closer to solution for shutdown

Some federal workers have gone without pay for weeks, and more are about to miss their first full paycheck. But progress toward solutions remains slow.
As the federal government shutdown nears the one-month mark, A 13th vote in the Senate on Tuesday that would have funded the government has failed.

Members of the military are about to miss their first paychecks. Some federal workers have already gone without pay for weeks.

And reserves that had kept some programs running since the shutdown began are now dwindling. Dozens of states have announced they could lose SNAP benefit funding, meaning that millions of Americans could go hungry if the shutdown stretches into the month of November.

Democrats, despite pressure from the largest union of federal employees, remain dug in their position to try and preserve funding for Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are expiring by the end of the year.

Some members of the party have also said they believe the Trump administration is so far refusing to exercise its ability to unlock certain emergency funds to provide relief for programs like SNAP.

Meanwhile, progress on solutions remains slow.

Vice President JD Vance is expected on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon to meet with Senate Republicans, where he is expected to talk about tariffs.

There have been attempts in recent days to assemble so-called "gunshot bills" that would fund vital parts of the federal government as the shutdown continues. They would pay federal employees who have been furloughed and who have been forced to work without pay, including air traffic controllers and TSA employees.

But it's still not clear if Republican leadership in Congress would bring any such measures up for a vote.

And there is no indication so far that parties are any closer to a long-term agreement to end the shutdown.

