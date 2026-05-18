Oceanside to target illegal fireworks with fines, drones

Oceanside is tightening its fireworks regulations just in time for summer, unanimously approving a new ordinance that brings hefty fines and drone enforcement to crack down on illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.

Fans of fireworks can typically attend a show or light a sparkler on the holiday, but authorities say large, explosive fireworks are what cause the most trouble.

"Our call centers, our police department dispatch and fire department dispatch get inundated with complaints,” said Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction for Oceanside Fire. "It becomes very difficult for us to deal with the fireworks."

The new city ordinance will start fines at $1,000, bring in drones for enforcement, and specifically penalize property owners depending on where the fireworks were set off. Enforcement will not be limited to July 4 itself.

"This year we will be implementing drone teams as well as ground teams to address this around the week leading up to the 4th of July and on the 4th of July in particular,” said Dorse.

Enforcement will also focus on areas with a history of illegal fireworks activity.

“Around the beach area, we tend to see a lot of fireworks activity, and some eastern areas of the city, but honestly, it is pretty spread throughout the city,” said Dorse.

But if you like to stick to the sparklers, you aren’t the target.

"This ordinance will be targeting dangerous fireworks, the explosive type that you see that cause disturbances to humans and pets,” said Dorse.

Within the first year of the ordinance, penalties will be reduced by 50 percent to give Oceanside residents time to adjust to the new rules.

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