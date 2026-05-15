Oceanside proposal would install life preserver rings at harbor and pier to prevent drownings

OCEANSIDE— A new proposal before the Oceanside City Council would place life preserver rings throughout the city's harbor and pier, giving bystanders a tool to help drowning victims before lifeguards arrive.

The program, called the Public Installation for Emergency Rescue — or PIER — would install 25 life preserver rings at the Oceanside Harbor and Pier, where officials say there are 1 to 3 drownings per year.

The rings would be placed first at the North and South Jetties, areas where boats are prone to flipping over.

Russell Schneider, an Oceanside sailing tour captain, said he has witnessed the dangers firsthand.

"Personally, I've seen several people pass away in the harbor here, falling off their boats and not coming back on," Schneider said. "So I believe it's a really great safe idea."

Schneider said the harbor entrance carries a significant risk for boaters.

"The harbor entrance is noted as one of the most dangerous harbors to get in and out of on the West Coast," Schneider said.

Supporters of the program say the rings would allow bystanders to act quickly without putting themselves in danger.

"God forbid, falling in the water, there's somebody standing by, they don't need to go in and have two people in the water," Schneider said. "You throw them a life ring, and you can get them out."

In March, witnesses at the pier recalled the moments lifeguards pulled the most recent drowning victim from the water.

"They're frantically doing CPR I know that's not good news, so I was thinking life threatening," said Bob Spencer.

Three life rings have been sponsored so far.

Officials with Oceanside Lifeguards say they expect a memo to the council outlining options within 30 to 60 days.

Follow ABC 10News Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.