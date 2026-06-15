Oceanside neighbors sound alarm over 'big fire hazard'

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Overgrown palm trees lining Oceanside Boulevard are at the center of a fire safety dispute between neighbors and a local church.

Residents say the dried fronds on the trees outside Saint Margaret's Catholic Church pose a serious fire risk to a nearby senior community.

"I see nothing but a big fire hazard," Gail Stangle said.

Stangle says the danger is not just an eyesore. With nearly 1,000 homes nearby, she fears the consequences of a fast-moving fire.

"There's like 922 twin houses that are senior community," Stangle said. "We'd all be in jeopardy, all of us, and it, it would just be a disaster really."

Neighbor Marc Ordman also believes the trees are a risk.

"Well, I mean those are dead fronds," Ordman said. "They are flammable and the risk is there."

When residents tried to get the issue resolved on their own, they hit a wall.

"Well, we first called the church and the church told us to call a code enforcement person, and he basically said it wasn't his job to call the church or to send them a letter or anything and I said, well, whose job is it?" Stangle said.

After residents reached out, I contacted the City of Oceanside, which sent staff to inspect the trees.

A representative responded:

"In response to community concerns, staff inspected the palm trees in question. While there is a fair amount of dead growth on the trees, their current condition does not violate any written code or standard, therefore, we cannot force the property owner to trim these trees. Nevertheless, we will be contacting the owner and request that they voluntarily trim them."

Stangle said the city's response was a step in the right direction.

"OK, well, that's something," Stangle said. "We are grateful for it, us seniors and everybody else in our community."

Saint Margaret's has not responded to a request for comment submitted through their website.

