Ocean Beach highlights local shops for 'Small Business Saturday'

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The Saturday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is known as 'Small Business Saturday.'

It is meant to encourage shoppers to support local businesses during the holiday season.

The Ocean Beach Main Street Association organized for several small businesses to share some of their stories and how supporting locals makes a difference in the community.

Madison Holley, cafe manager at OB Beans, talked about the group of owners who started the cafe eight years ago, wanting to connect the OB community to farmers around the world directly.

Holley said OB Beans mainly sources coffee beans from Central America, South America, and Ethiopia.

"We're able to even overpay so that [the farmers] can have better farms and better conditions for the workers," Holley said. "When you're buying from any other coffee shop that may not directly source, you don't really know where that coffee is coming from."

Across the street from OB Beans is a women's clothing boutique called 'Closet,' run by a Korean business owner.

Jessica Han tells her mother, Kay's story.

"We've been in San Diego for 27 years," Han said. "My mom's first business was selling Walkmans and radios in front of a gas station in Compton, California. Then swap meets. Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. We've been through many trials and tribulations, but this is her passion. Every piece of clothing is hand-picked by Kay."

Knowing the ups and downs of business, the Closet said it gives back to the OB community through its partnership with the OB Main Street Association, offering donations to clean-ups and other opportunities to help maintain the community.

Shoppers were able to have some fun while shopping at different businesses on Saturday by playing a game of bingo.

The Ocean Beach Main Street Association came up with a game called 'O Beachy Bingo,' which will continue until Dec. 20.

"It gives you a chance to visit stores that you may not have known are in an area," Joella Peregoy, with the Board of Directors for OB Main Street Association, said. "For every row that you fill out, it's one raffle ticket. If you happen to do a full blackout, you get 12 raffle tickets, which increases your chance to win prizes to local businesses here in Ocean Beach."

ABC 10News saw 'O Beachy Bingo' bring shoppers into Blondston Jewelry Studio, owned by Heidi Holman.

"I'm a silversmith," Holman said. "So I make locally designed sterling silver from setting seashells to sea glass, and I do contemporary set stones as well."

Holman has her bench inside her storefront and makes all her jewelry in-house for all occasions.

"The big anniversaries, the big birthdays, but then I have the younger kids coming in and shopping at the $7 table," Holman said.

Holman also sells her trademark designs but can customize a one-of-a-kind piece for her customers.

"Rather than just cookie cutter jewelry, there's actually meaning behind it," Holman said. "It tells the story. Jewelry is something that lasts beyond your lifetime. Jewelry is what you put in your will to pass down from generation to generation, so my designs are going to be around long after I'm gone."