Wrong-way driver in stolen vehicle causes deadly crash in Claremont

CLAREMONT, Calif. -- One person was killed and four others injured after several crashes caused by a wrong-way driver being chased by the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:44 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 near Mills Avenue.

The suspect reportedly stole a vehicle in San Bernardino with a 2-year-old child inside.

The suspect dropped the child off before being spotted going the wrong way.

As CHP and police responded, the wrong-way driver struck three vehicles before colliding with a fourth head-on.

One person died at the scene, one was critically injured and the other three people received minor injuries.