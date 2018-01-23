Ex-marine found not guilty of murder in DUI crash that killed two UCSD medical students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A jury found ex-marine Jason Riley King not guilty of murder, but guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in a DUI crash that killed two UCSD medical students.

A jury also found King guilty of DUI causing injury, causing great bodily injury and other charges related to the fatal DUI crash.

The 2015 crash killed 23-year-old Madison Cornwell and 24-year-old Li Baldock.

Prosecutors previously said King should be convicted of murder because he knew the dangers of drinking and driving but chose to drive anyway.

According to testimony throughout the trial, several people told King that he was too drunk to drive, but he got behind the wheel anyway, driving the wrong way on State Route 163 and crashing into the Prius.

