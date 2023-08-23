Wrong-way driver claims he was speeding on Utah freeway for sex

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A wrong-way driver clocked speeding at over 100 miles per hour in a Utah freeway construction zone claimed he did it intentionally "to go have intercourse with a friend."

William Emerson, 30, was seen heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Weber County line in Sunset. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted Emerson traveling over 90 miles per hour in the HOV lane, and unsuccessfully performed a PIT maneuver to get him to stop.

Other law enforcement agencies responded, with a Centerville police officer reporting Emerson had hit speeds of 102 miles per hour before he was finally brought to a stop after going the wrong way through an active construction zone.

While being interviewed at a UHP office, Emerson said he had "smoked marijuana before the incident and takes prescription medication," the arrest documents state.

Later in the interview, Emerson claimed he drove the wrong way to have intercourse with a friend, and said the whole incident was "fun."

"Mr. Emerson showed no signs of regret and was arguably excited about the experience. Mr. Emerson has shown a disregard for the safety of others in one of the most blatant and dangerous ways I have ever seen," the trooper wrote.

Emerson was arrested and faces charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, DUI and failure to yield.