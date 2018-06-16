Would-be burglar foiled after injury at El Cortez condos, police say
Mark Saunders
12:29 PM, Jun 16, 2018
4:30 PM, Jun 16, 2018
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who claimed to be a maintenance worker after injuring himself Saturday morning at the El Cortez condominiums in downtown San Diego was actually a would-be burglar, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a man falling off a roof at the historic hotel at 8:13 a.m., and found a man with a bleeding leg on the 12th floor, according to Officer Steve Bourasa of the San Diego Police Department.
The man was treated for his injury -- described as non-life- threatening -- and was taken to a hospital, but police became suspicious of his explanation for being at the hotel, Bourasa said.