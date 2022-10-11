Coronation for King Charles III scheduled for May 6, 2023

The coronation for King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023.

"The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," the Royal Family said in a statement on Tuesday.

King Charles III assumed the throne last month after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Elizabeth was 27 years old when she was coronated and served 70 years as queen.

In contrast, King Charles III, 73, is the oldest person ever to assume the British throne.

His coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey. According to the BBC, Westminster Abbey has hosted coronations for more than 900 years.

It's unclear how long the service will last as this is the first coronation in about 70 years.

The BBC reports that the Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the anointing, blessing and consecration of King Charles III.