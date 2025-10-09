Woman's death after Haunted Mansion ride deemed 'unfortunate medical episode'

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Police said there is no indication a woman's death after she took in the Haunted Mansion attraction at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was the result of an operating issue.

Personnel from Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to the theme park after getting a report that a woman in her 60s was unresponsive after a ride through the Haunted Mansion.

"Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived," Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Matt Sutter said. "She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will determine the cause of death."

Sutter said the fatality "appears to be an unfortunate medical episode," and he expressed the department's sympathy for the woman's family.

The attraction reopened soon after the woman was taken from the scene, he said.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.