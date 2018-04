SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Tuesday arrested a woman they say was trying to smuggle more than 230 pounds of drugs into the U.S. with her five children in the car.

Officers say the incident happened on April 9 just after noon at the Otay Mesa port of entry.

During an inspection of the family’s Honda Odyssey, authorities found anomalies in the spare tire well, quarter panels, doors and gas tank.

After inspecting the vehicle, officers found 206 packages containing methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $1 million, according to CBP.

“CBP has seen many forms of drug smuggling through the years,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego. “The hardest ones are when adults include their children in attempted smuggling schemes.”

The woman was arrested and taken to the Los Colinas Women’s detention center. Her five children were turned over to a family member.