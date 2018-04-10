Border Patrol agent arrested in North San Diego County on drug, weapons charges

Allison Horn
4:14 PM, Apr 10, 2018
Jeff Topping/Getty
Copyright Getty Images

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent was arrested in North San Diego County on suspicion of possessing heroin and a short-barrel rifle, Oceanside Police reported Tuesday.

Officers patrolling an apartment complex on Los Arbolitos Blvd. where a suspicion person had been reported last week found Brandon Herrera. He was passed out in the driver’s seat of a Ford pickup truck parked on a nearby street, police said.

Oceanside Police said they found five grams of heroin and a weapon at the scene.

The U.S. Border Patrol confirmed with 10News it is gathering information about the report.

Herrera is due in court April 17.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top