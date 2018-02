EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police have released more details after a woman was found dead and a man injured in a shooting in El Cajon Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of West Park around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

After investigating, police determined that the woman shot her fiancé in the leg before committing suicide.

RELATED: Woman dead, man injured in El Cajon shooting

The man was taken to the hospital after being shot. His condition is unknown at this time.