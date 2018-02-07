Woman shot to death in El Cajon, another sent to the hospital with gunshot wound

Marie Estrada
10:55 PM, Feb 6, 2018
56 mins ago
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman died Tuesday night after a shooting on the 100 block of West Park Avenue in El Cajon. 

Police were called to the area around 6 p.m. When they arrived they found the woman dead and a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, there is no word yet on his condition. 

At this time there are no known outstanding suspects, which means this could be a murder-suicide

No names have been released. Investigators told 10News they expect to be at the scene overnight.

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update online and on-air as details become available.

