EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman died Tuesday night after a shooting on the 100 block of West Park Avenue in El Cajon.

Police were called to the area around 6 p.m. When they arrived they found the woman dead and a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, there is no word yet on his condition.

We are on scene at a fatal shooting in the 100 block of W Park that happened about 6pm. A female is deceased at the scene and a male is at an area hospital w a gunshot wound. Detectives expected to be on scene for several hours. More info tomorrow. No known outstanding suspects. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) February 7, 2018

At this time there are no known outstanding suspects, which means this could be a murder-suicide

No names have been released. Investigators told 10News they expect to be at the scene overnight.

