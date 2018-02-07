Woman shot to death in El Cajon, another sent to the hospital with gunshot wound
Marie Estrada
10:55 PM, Feb 6, 2018
56 mins ago
Share Article
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman died Tuesday night after a shooting on the 100 block of West Park Avenue in El Cajon.
Police were called to the area around 6 p.m. When they arrived they found the woman dead and a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, there is no word yet on his condition.
We are on scene at a fatal shooting in the 100 block of W Park that happened about 6pm. A female is deceased at the scene and a male is at an area hospital w a gunshot wound. Detectives expected to be on scene for several hours. More info tomorrow. No known outstanding suspects.