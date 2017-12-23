Woman hits man with remote control before stabbing him in back, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are looking for a woman they said assaulted a man with a television remote control before stabbing him in the back in the Talmadge area.

San Diego Police said the incident took place at a home in the 4400 block of 47th Street just after 5:30 p.m. A 21-year-old woman was watching television with two men when - for unknown reasons - police said she hit one of the men with a remote control, grabbed a knife, and stabbed him in the back.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim and woman know each other. However, police have not released the woman's name.

The woman fled the scene and was last seen heading westbound on Meade Ave., police said. She is described as a Hispanic woman, 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and wearing all dark clothing.

SDPD asks anyone with information to call the department at 619-531-2000.