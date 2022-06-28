Woman found shot in SUV that crashed on SoCal highway

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A woman was found shot to death behind the wheel of an SUV that crashed on a Southern California highway early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 710 in Long Beach discovered the motorist with at least one gunshot wound inside a black BMW SUV, the California Highway Patrol said.

The woman, who was not identified, died at the scene, Fox 11 TV in Los Angeles reported.

Police did not immediately release suspect information or identify a possible motive.

Highway on- and off-ramps were closed during the investigation.