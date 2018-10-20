Woman breaks thigh bone after downtown Bird scooter crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman broke her thigh bone after she was riding on a motorized scooter and lost control in downtown San Diego Friday.

The 65-year-old woman was riding a Bird scooter just before 2 p.m. in the Embarcadero area, according to San Diego Police. Her family members were also riding scooters with her.

For some reason, police say the woman lost control of the scooter and overturned. She was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a fractured Femur.

No one else was injured.

This week, Mayor Kevin Faulconer proposed new regulations for motorized scooters amid growing injury numbers in San Diego among riders.

Under the mayor's proposed rules, riders would be required to sign away any of the city's liability should an injury happen.

Since June of 2018, Scripps Mercy Hospital reports seen about 30 injuries that required hospitalizations due to scooters, according to Dr. Vishal Bansal, chief of trauma surgery at the hospital.