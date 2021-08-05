Watch
News

Actions

Woman buys lottery ticket after flight was canceled, wins $1M

items.[0].image.alt
Compfight Creative Commons
Photo Credit: <a label="Tracy O" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/37108241@N00/61056391/">Tracy O</a> via <a label="Compfight" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="http://compfight.com">Compfight</a> <a label="cc" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/">cc</a>
money cash
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 14:55:20-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman's luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say 51-year-old Angela Caravella of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a top prize last month from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

After her flight was canceled, Caravella purchased her winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Brandon, just east of Tampa. She says she bought it to pass the time.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP