Witnesses describe shock of City Heights hit-and-run that killed 6-year-old

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 6-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Saturday night on University Avenue in City Heights, according to San Diego police. The driver fled the scene without stopping.

Jose Netro heard screaming from outside his building and looked through his window to see the tragic scene.

"I looked through the window and there was a kid lying down on the concrete," Netro said.

Police say the driver sped away after hitting the child. Christopher Fiesta, who witnessed the crash, attempted to chase after the vehicle but couldn't get a clear view of the car. Fiesta declined to appear on camera.

"I haven't slept in two days. When I try to go to sleep, I see the child in the accident, and it's very sad," Fiesta said.

This marks the third crash involving children in San Diego County within a week. Two of the three crashes resulted in fatalities.

Following a separate crash in San Carlos, the city has promised to install stop signs at a four-way intersection. Now, City Heights residents are calling for similar safety improvements on University Avenue.

"If they could have a small light for people to cross the street. Especially big families, people with kids. They want to go there. It takes a long distance going all the way to the light," one resident said.

City of San Diego data shows a pedestrian was killed near the same intersection of 54th and University in April of last year. Neighbors say people rarely use the designated crosswalk at the traffic light down the street.

"I see those near misses almost every day. There's something that needs to be done. We don't want to hear this happen again," another resident said.

A city representative says they are gathering information on the intersection. Police continue searching for the hit-and-run driver.

