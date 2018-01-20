Gusty westerly winds and light snowfall can present hazardous travel conditions, so use caution while driving on slippery roads and areas with limited visibility.
Snow chains aren't likely to be required, but that could change. Possibly needed for Mt. Laguna or Palomar Mtn., always bring just in case.
With only one to three inches of snow expected, the better places to go would be Mt. Laguna or Palomar Mtn. over Julian. Check with 10News for snow reports before planning a trip.
A trough will bring some light precip over and west of the mountains this afternoon through late tonight, as well as strong winds in the mountains and desert slopes. Hazardous travel conditions will be possible in some areas due to wet/slick roads. #cawxpic.twitter.com/JtkRHMofRl