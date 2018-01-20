San Diego, Calif. (KGTV) - The National Weather Service of San Diego has welcome news, snow is coming!

A winter weather advisory has been issued in the San Diego County mountains and remains in effect from 5 pm Friday to noon Saturday.

Snowfall expected as low as 3000 Feet in the mountains by late Friday night, and gusty winds beginning Friday afternoon with light snow above 5000 Feet.

Snow is likely to stay on the grass through Saturday but will begin to melt, and mostly be gone by Sunday afternoon.

Gusty westerly winds and light snowfall can present hazardous travel conditions, so use caution while driving on slippery roads and areas with limited visibility.

Snow chains aren't likely to be required, but that could change. Possibly needed for Mt. Laguna or Palomar Mtn., always bring just in case.

With only one to three inches of snow expected, the better places to go would be Mt. Laguna or Palomar Mtn. over Julian. Check with 10News for snow reports before planning a trip.

A trough will bring some light precip over and west of the mountains this afternoon through late tonight, as well as strong winds in the mountains and desert slopes. Hazardous travel conditions will be possible in some areas due to wet/slick roads. #cawx pic.twitter.com/JtkRHMofRl — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 19, 2018

Surf will build Friday with waves of 4 to 9 feet and sets up to 13 feet. A High Surf Advisory has been issued through 8 p.m. Saturday for the big waves and dangerous rip currents.

Coastal areas are also at risk of flooding in low-lying spots around high tide Saturday at 10:16 a.m.

Remember to respect the environment and local residents by cleaning up your trash before leaving, and to bundle up because it's going to be cold with highs in the thirties on Saturday!

