What you need to pack for your snow trip

Jermaine Ong
11:20 AM, Nov 29, 2017
(KGTV) - There are plenty of places near San Diego to enjoy the winter snowfall, but whether you're going on a quick day-trip or a lengthy stay at a ski resort, packing the right clothing and equipment is always necessary when you're heading to the snow.

Clothing items (avoid cotton) and accessories to pack for your snow trip:

  • Gloves that are weatherproof, lightweight and have grip to them
  • Scarves
  • Hats or beanies
  • Base layers or thermal underwear
  • Sweaters, preferably fleece; if you have one with a hood, bring that
  • Heavyweight socks
  • Waterproof shoes or boots that aren't too bulky to maneuver in and have good outsoles
  • Ski masks or goggles
  • Waterproof snow jacket, weight is up to you

Must-have equipment on your snow trip:

  • Proper chains for your tires' size
  • First-aid kit
  • Flashlight(s)
  • Emergency flares
  • Roadside triangle reflectors
  • Spare batteries for any electronics
  • Chargers for cell phones, computers, other electronic devices
  • Ice scraper or snow brush
  • Jumper cables
  • Waterproof matches
  • Utility knife
  • Toolbox
  • Sleeping bags
  • Salt to help melt off snow/ice

