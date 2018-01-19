What you need to pack for your snow trip

(KGTV) - There are plenty of places near San Diego to enjoy the winter snowfall, but whether you're going on a quick day-trip or a lengthy stay at a ski resort, packing the right clothing and equipment is always necessary when you're heading to the snow.



Clothing items (avoid cotton) and accessories to pack for your snow trip:

Gloves that are weatherproof, lightweight and have grip to them

Scarves

Hats or beanies

Base layers or thermal underwear

Sweaters, preferably fleece; if you have one with a hood, bring that

Heavyweight socks

Waterproof shoes or boots that aren't too bulky to maneuver in and have good outsoles

Ski masks or goggles

Waterproof snow jacket, weight is up to you

Must-have equipment on your snow trip: