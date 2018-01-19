What you need to pack for your snow trip

(KGTV) - There are plenty of places near San Diego to enjoy the winter snowfall, but whether you're going on a quick day-trip or a lengthy stay at a ski resort, packing the right clothing and equipment is always necessary when you're heading to the snow.
Clothing items (avoid cotton) and accessories to pack for your snow trip:
Gloves that are weatherproof, lightweight and have grip to them
Scarves
Hats or beanies
Base layers or thermal underwear
Sweaters, preferably fleece; if you have one with a hood, bring that
Heavyweight socks
Waterproof shoes or boots that aren't too bulky to maneuver in and have good outsoles
Ski masks or goggles
Waterproof snow jacket, weight is up to you
Must-have equipment on your snow trip:
Proper chains for your tires' size
First-aid kit
Flashlight(s)
Emergency flares
Roadside triangle reflectors
Spare batteries for any electronics
Chargers for cell phones, computers, other electronic devices