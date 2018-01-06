Winter season fun: Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Just because the holiday season is over, doesn't mean San Diego's winter fun is over.

Between hiking, dining, and attractions, there are plenty of opportunities to keep winter break going - without the snow, of course.

Here are some suggestions to shake off the cold and jog some ideas:

HIKING...

San Diego has plenty of areas to hike from the coast to inland locales. The best part, they're open generally all year and are perfect for hikers of any level. Check out these trails this season:

Cowles Mountain - 7027, 7001 Golfcrest Dr., San Diego

Iron Mountain - 14847-14909 State Route 67, Poway

Mount Woodson - 14644 Lake Poway Rd., Poway

Torrey Pines State Park - 12600 N Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla

Los Penasquitos Canyon Trail - 12120 Black Mountain Rd., Mira Mesa

BEACHES...

If San Diego is known for anything, it's the beach. The county's coastline is prime with spots to have a picnic or take in the sunshine even in the winter. The trouble generally is finding parking to stop and enjoy the scenic beauty. Here's are some areas to try visiting this winter:

Oceanside - on North Pacific St. Oceanside

Del Mar - on Coast Blvd., Del Mar

La Jolla - 8300 Camino Del Oro, La Jolla

Pacific Beach - on Ocean Blvd., San Diego

Mission Bay - 2688 East Mission Bay Dr., San Diego

Ocean Beach - on Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego

ATTRACTIONS...

There are tons of places to take the kids this winter, from SeaWorld to the zoo. While some of the park's winter extravaganzas are ending, the park has events year-round for visitors. Whether you've lived here your entire life or are just visiting, check out:

Balboa Park

Belmont Park

Cabrillo National Monument

Legoland California

San Diego Zoo

SeaWorld San Diego

DINING...

San Diego's foodie scene is a delicious journey across the globe, with eats from different cuisines all over the county.

Better yet, this month marks the return of San Diego Restaurant Week. The 14th annual eight-day promo gives San Diegans a chance to try out three-course prix-fixe dinners and lunches from more than 180 restaurants. Read more.