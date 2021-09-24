Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a Northern California wildfire that spread rapidly, burning homes and prompting evacuation orders in a rural community.

Cal Fire says workers at a nearby quarry reported seeing a woman acting strangely in the area in Shasta County where the Fawn Fire started Wednesday.

Officials say the 30-year-old woman walked out of the brush near the fire line. She approached firefighters and told them she was dehydrated and needed medical help.

Cal Fire says that during an interview with law enforcement, officers came to believe she was responsible for setting the fire.