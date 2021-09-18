Watch
California wildfires make run toward giant sequoia groves

Noah Berger/AP
Sequoia trees stand in Lost Grove along Generals Highway as the KNP Complex Fire burns about 15 miles away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Sequoia National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 2:17 PM, Sep 18, 2021
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Crews are watching the weather this weekend as they battle two California wildfires that have burned into groves of gigantic sequoia trees.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather watch for dry, windy conditions in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada, where two lightning-caused fires merged Friday and reached the western tip of the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 giant sequoias.

Firefighters have wrapped the base of the General Sherman Tree — the world's largest tree — in fire-resistant aluminum.

Another fire in the area has burned into the Giant Sequoia National Monument, but firefighters haven’t been able to determine how much damage was done.

