What do you think about James Comey's revelations in his ABC News interview?

(KGTV and CNN) - Former FBI Director James Comey warned that if President Donald Trump ever tries to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, then it would be the President's "most serious attack yet on the rule of law," and said that "it's possible" the Russians could have information on Trump that could be used to compromise him.

The comments came during a wide-ranging, exclusive interview with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. The media appearance is the first time Comey has sat for a televised interview since Trump fired him last year. It also kicks off a promotional tour that the former FBI director is embarking on to promote the release of his new book, "A Higher Loyalty."

