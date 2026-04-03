Weeks into Iran conflict, local family says hope for freedom remains

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For some local Iranians, the conflict unfolding in Iran initially brought a sense of hope.

The Moghimi family in El Cajon was among those who believed change might finally be within reach.

Weeks later, as the situation continues to escalate, that hope remains — but now it’s tempered with uncertainty and fear.

“There was no time near— or this close to freedom in these past 47 years,” said Setayesh Moghimi.

When ABC 10News first spoke with Setayesh and her parents in early March, the family was overcome with emotion. They described tears of joy following reports surrounding Iran’s longtime leader, Ali Khamenei, and expressed gratitude for what they saw as support from the United States.

That optimism, they say, has not faded.

“If war is the only way to survive and get rid of that regime, we are happy with that war,” Setayesh said.

She also translated for her father, Amir Moghimi, who shared that this moment feels different from anything in decades.

“This is the only year that we are receiving that hope and support to be able to make a move and change — and show how we want our future to be in our hands,” he said.

The family says their perspective is shaped by personal loss. They fled Iran after losing loved ones to the regime, and they remain deeply concerned for family members still there.

Setayesh says communication has become nearly impossible.

“Everybody is there,” she said. “We haven’t been able to talk to them at all.”

She describes days without internet access and growing reports of violence.

“They are being executed without any court cases in secret, just to be held in silence — and also threatening their own families,” she said.

Despite the uncertainty, the Moghimi family continues to support exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi and believes this moment could mark the beginning of meaningful change.

Amir Moghimi says the outcome now depends on those in power.

“Unfortunately, the people cannot finish a war, but the politicians can,” he said. “What we hope is that the result of this war would be something free — a freedom.”

For now, that hope is still holding on.