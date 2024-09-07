We Follow Through: ABC 10News' commitment to covering your communities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Reporting on major events and people who leave a lasting impression or inspire change is something the journalists at ABC 10News have been privileged to do throughout the station's history. Today's newsroom shares that long-term commitment to our community through compassionate, in-depth stories that affect San Diegans and hold the powerful accountable.

You'll hear this a lot here at ABC 10News: We Follow Through. It's not just a slogan; it's who we've been, who we are and who we will continue to be.

ABC 10News is committed every day to following through with stories that bring you along on the journey. We brought you to Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan, where three little girls and their mother were living in a tent.

10News anchor Aaron Dickens met the family from Nicaragua in early August. He followed through with them after a viewer from Santee saw our story and game them hope in the form of school supplies.

It's an example of how shining a light can many times bring positive change.

"I appreciate everything you've done for us," one of the little girls told our team in Spanish.

And we will be following up with this family to see how they're doing throughout the school year.

We follow through to highlight lasting effects, progress and the pace of solutions.

For instance, Team 10 senior investigator Jim Avila tracked the complaints of neighbors in North Park as a home overran with squatters interrupted the neighborhood's tranquility.

Avila stayed on top of the story for over a month, pressing the city and law enforcement about the lack of action.

"I've been in my house for 24 years, and I don't know if I can make it to 25," a neighbor told Avila in an earlier report.

When major events affect our neighborhoods, we not only show up during the devastation, we follow through to check back on how our neighbors are doing. A prime example of this is the historic Jan. 2024 floods that destroyed homes and lives.

And we check back again and again, because we're invested in our community.

We followed through and looked at the massive amounts of manpower and money it would take to help residents get back into livable homes and the volunteers who banded together to clean up and sound the alarm.

Years have turned into decades as we've headed south of the border to track the sewage and chemicals flowing north into San Diego's South Bay from the Tijuana River.

In one of dozens of stories on which 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt has followed through, she was joined by a renowned international river conservationist who has studied the world's most polluted rivers.

In the field, in-depth, compassionate reporting: We continue to follow through with stories when others have moved on.

We follow through because we care.