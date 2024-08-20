Fire burns North Park home that residents say was taken over by squatters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire erupted Tuesday morning at a North Park home that neighbors say had been taken over by squatters.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched to 3384 Dale St. just before 6 a.m. after a fire ignited at a one-story house.

Responding firefighters quickly knocked the blaze down and no injuries were immediately reported.

Witnesses told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker they saw people running away in a nearby alley after the fire started.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Police and the Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) are investigating the incident.

Several residents recently filed a lawsuit against the owner of the property over what they described as rampant criminal activity at the home.

Additionally, residents said trash has piled up in the backyard to the point where the smell lingers throughout the neighborhood.