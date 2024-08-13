Migrant children living in park start school, community rallies to support

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three sisters who are currently living in tents at Cesar Chavez Park had a special moment on Monday as they attended their first day at Perkins Elementary School.

"It broke my heart to see three little girls and their mom, they had no where to go," said Hala Totah, a Santee resident who was moved by their story.

After watching ABC 10News Anchor Aaron Dickens' stories about Carmen Paniagua and her three daughters. She reached out to Dickens on social media, offering her support.

"My parents came from Jerusalem, the Middle East. They had nothing," said Totah.

That inspired her to buy backpacks and school supplies for Carmen’s three little girls.

"I said to my husband I have to go get them backpacks, if they are going to school. I don’t know if they have this stuff. Thanks to you, we made it work," said Totah.

"I appreciate everything you guys have done for us, standing by our side," said Raquel, Carmen’s eldest daughter. She said living in a tent is tough.

"It is hard because people walking by look at us in disgust," said Raquel.

But Raquel said her family cannot go back to Nicaragua. Her mother, Carmen, fled the country after being sexually abused by a government employee.

But now in a new chapter in her life, Aaron asked Raquel what her dreams were.

"I want to help other people who need help," said Raquel.