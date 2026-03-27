Vandalized memorial tree for murdered teen replanted at Crown Point after viewer donation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than two months after a memorial tree honoring a murdered teen was vandalized at Crown Point Park, a new tree stands in its place thanks to a donation from an ABC 10News viewer.

The replanting by city crews on Wednesday brings some relief to the family of 16-year-old Curtis Williamson, exactly 29 years after he disappeared off Crown Point.

“Relieved. Relieved because I wanted, I didn't want nothing to be there on his anniversary day," Patricia Ward said.

Ward is Williamson's mother. She spent two decades compiling evidence that pointed to a dispute at the beach after her son's death was initially ruled an accidental drowning.

I first spoke with Ward in 2017, after the SD County Medical Examiner's Office changed the cause of death to homicide. The case remains unsolved.

Williamson's little sister, Shanika, is still heartbroken.

"I just can't believe it's been nearly 3 decades, and I'm just really still praying for justice," Shanika said.

"I'm numb on this day," Ward said.

In 2024, Ward helped pass Curtis' Law in California, which allows families more access to investigative records in criminal cases involving minors. That same year, after a push from crime victim advocates, a tree was planted at Crown Point Park in Williamson's honor.

The tree was vandalized in March. Another tree was replanted in May with a representative from the mayor's office on hand, but it was vandalized again in January. No other trees in the park have been targeted.

"I feel like I can't protect Curtis. And that's what it makes me feel. I can't protect him, not even with a tree," an emotional Ward said in January.

After our report in January, an employee at a local nursery who asked to remain anonymous donated a crepe myrtle tree.

"That tree is a reminder we still have good people in the world, with a good heart," Ward said.

Ward believes the vandalism of the tree is related to the open murder case.

“Oh, it will be vandalized again," Ward said.

When asked why she wants a tree to go in despite the threat of vandalism, Ward responded, ”It’s to empower all that's going through the loss of a loved one. I'm praying that 10news will touch somebody, because they're following. The killers are following. Just hope someone will come forward," Ward said.

Ward has also begun raising money to place a memorial bench near the tree.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

