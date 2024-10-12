Sharia's Closet expands to South Bay to help more families in need

What may look like racks of shirts, pants, and shoes is more than just clothing.

Shamine Linton said it symbolizes the hope some people are desperately seeking.

“When you’re showing up to school, you want to show up in stuff that coordinates and matches, and not be bullied or laughed at,” Linton said, reflecting on something she learned at a young age.

“Being from Jamaica, I experienced clothing insecurities myself,” she added.

It wasn’t until decades later, when her daughter was hospitalized with a respiratory illness, that Linton decided to create the change the world needed to address those challenges.

As soon as her daughter recovered, Linton founded the nonprofit Sharia’s Closet, named after her daughter. The mission: to collect clothes and everyday necessities for those in need.

That was 10 years ago. Over the years, Sharia’s Closet has grown. ABC 10News profiled the organization in 2020, when it faced struggles during the pandemic. Last year, the station checked in as the nonprofit rebounded and expanded further.

Last month, Sharia’s Closet reached a new milestone, opening a location at the Episcopal Community Services Family Engagement Center in Chula Vista.

“There are a lot of families living in their cars, a lot of homeless people,” Linton said. “With the cost of living and jobs, families are being affected by it, and we are seeing that reflected in our services.”

The nonprofit has already helped dozens of families at the new location. Now, their next goal is finding what they call a "forever home."

“We need at least 8,000 to 10,000 square feet," Linton said. "If that space could be donated, we could serve more and reach more people.”

ABC 10News will continue to follow Sharia’s Closet and keep you updated on their progress.

